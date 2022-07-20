Livestock Deptt sets up Disease Investigation Laboratory under AMR Resistance Surveillance Plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a Disease Investigation Laboratory (DIL) at Peshawar with the objective of implementing Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Surveillance Plan in animal health sector.

"Disease Investigation Laboratory Peshawar is established, designated and notified as the Provincial Reference Laboratory on AMR in the Animal Health Sector," informed Dr Syed Asad Ali Shah, Epidemiologist and AMR Focal Person for Animal Health Livestock and Dairy Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chief Epidemiologist Livestock Department apprised that the AMR Surveillance plan was in line with the National Surveillance Strategy for Antimicrobial Resistance in Healthy Food Animals developed by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The lab was established with the support of Fleming Fund Country Grand Pakistan, a UK based aid programme supporting up to 24 countries across Africa and Asia to tackle antimicrobial resistance, he added.

The capacity and competency of DIL Peshawar will be enhanced accordingly to serve as a lead lab for the province for AMR sampling, testing, training, quality control, interpretation and data reporting for animal health sector.

The lab would also develop close linkages with National Veterinary Laboratories Islamabad and National Reference Laboratory for Poultry Disease Islamabad, Dr Asad continued.

Livestock and Dairy Development Department had recently completed a baseline survey for collection of updated information regarding livestock population and livestock related enterprises in the province. This livestock survey would also be used as a relevant source for the selection of sampling frame, he said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Dr Shah added, had taken the initiative of formulating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Surveillance Plan to provide a framework for implementation of required interventions for AMR containment in animal health sector of the province.

The rapid emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance in humans, animals and environment was becoming a multifaceted challenge that impacts global public health and food security and threatens attainment of Sustainable Development Goals, he explained.

The irrational use of antibiotics in human and veterinary medicine are believed as the driving force for escalating the drug resistance at an extremely high rate.

Dr. Asad said serious consequences of AMR are anticipated in the coming decades that include significant decline in global export, increase in health care cost and decrease in livestock production.

The issue of increasing antimicrobial resistance had gained recognition at all levels and required adopting a multi sectoral and holistic One Health approach of involving all the relevant departments in prevention programme through data sharing, he suggested.

During the last few years, a higher prevalence of antibiotic resistance has been observed in Pakistan where studies have revealed that most of the pathogens are showing high resistance to the commonly used antibiotics.

After establishing of Provincial Disease Investigation Laboratory (DIL) Peshawar, Poultry Research Institute (PRI) Jabba Manshera will also be upgraded and engaged in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing in the animal health sector in the province.

There are also 25 district diagnostic laboratories in the province which are providing basic diagnostic facilities and these laboratories have close linkages with DIL Peshawar and will serve as the specimen collection center for AMR.

"Standardized and reliable diagnostic services are essential components of the antimicrobial resistance surveillance system and in the absence of an operational and standardized laboratory, it is very difficult to successfully implement any surveillance programme," he opined.

Moreover, the significance of the microbiology diagnostic laboratory was not limited to surveillance, but also extends to other AMR curtailing strategies including antimicrobial stewardship and infection control practices, the epidemiologist concluded.