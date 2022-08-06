UrduPoint.com

Livestock Deptt Sets Up Free Medical Camps For Cattle

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Livestock Deptt sets up free medical camps for cattle

Department of Livestock and Animal Husbandry, Shaheed Benazirabad treated dozens of cattle and administered free vaccines to hundreds of them at free camps set up at Hamzo Jatoi village of Sakrand tehsil, and Kernel Stop of Daur tehsil

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Department of Livestock and Animal Husbandry, Shaheed Benazirabad treated dozens of cattle and administered free vaccines to hundreds of them at free camps set up at Hamzo Jatoi village of Sakrand tehsil, and Kernel Stop of Daur tehsil.

The camps were set up on the directives of Provincial Minister Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Patafi, Secretary Livestock Tameezuddin Khero, DG Livestock Dr Nazir Husssain Khero, and Director Livestock Animal Husbandry Sindh Dr Hizbullah Bhutto.

Deputy Director Livestock and Animal Husbandry, SBA Dr Aijaz Hussan Laghari led the vets teams which treated and vaccinated animals at the medical camps.

Cattle owners were also provided free medicines and vaccination.

Veterinary Officer Dr Ghulam Muhammad Soomro, Dr Tariq Noorani,, Dr Abdul Qayoom Khanzada, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Rind and other veterinary doctors were a part of the vet teams Talking to cattle owners, the minister said a series of free camps would be set up to prevent animals from diseases in the wake of recent rains. He urged the general public to take maximum benefits of these free camps.

Chairman Union Council Soomar Khan Jamali, Qurban Arain, and other cattle owners thanked the Department of Livestock for arranging free medical camps to treat their cattle at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Bari Jatoi Sakrand From Rains

Recent Stories

Active Covid-19 cases in KP surge to 803

Active Covid-19 cases in KP surge to 803

2 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

2 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 minutes ago
 Railways Minister orders to form strategy to tackl ..

Railways Minister orders to form strategy to tackle flood

2 minutes ago
 Central Jail Haripur inmates vaccinated against Co ..

Central Jail Haripur inmates vaccinated against Coronavirus

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister attends oath taking ceremony

Chief Minister attends oath taking ceremony

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.