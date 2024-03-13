Livestock deptt sets up stalls in Ramzan Bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Chicken meat and eggs will be available on discounted rate in Model Ramzan Bazaars in

the division.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Babar during his visit to Model Ramzan Bazaars said that special counters were established in the bazaars for sale of poultry products on subsidized rates to facilitate the masses.

He said that chicken meat would be sold on these counters with a concession of Rs 15 per kilogram against its rate in the open market. Similarly, the eggs would be available with a concession of Rs 6 per dozen as compared to its ordinary rate in the market, he added.

He said the livestock officers were activated to ensure availability of meat, beef and poultry products at fixed rates. In this connection, they would also take strict action if any shopkeeper or stall holder was found involved in profiteering or overcharging, he added.