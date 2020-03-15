UrduPoint.com
Livestock Deptt Starts Forth-phase Of Providing Free Medicines For Cattle

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :A forth-phase of providing free medicines to protect cattle from fatal epidemic in six districts of the province has been started.

The program was initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Diary Development (Extension) on Sunday under the Annual Development Program's scheme titled 'Control of Livestock Diseases of Economic Importance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa'.

The program was aimed to protect cattle including cows, bulls, sheep, goats and hens from different fatal epidemic like Hemorrhagic Septicemia (Gul Gotho), Enterotoxaemia (toxin of entrails), Black Quarter (Choray Maar), Anthrax (Sut), PPR (Kata), CCP (Phenomena) and New Castle Disease (Rani Khait).

The program has been started in six different districts of the province including D.I.Khan, Tank, Swat, Buner, Shangla and Kohistan. The facilities of free injections and medicines would be provided to farmers associated with cattle raising business.

Project Director Dr Ahmed Kamal appealed to all farmers to cooperate with Livestock Department and get benefit from this unique opportunity.

