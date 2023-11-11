Open Menu

Livestock Deptt Take Steps To Deal With Congo Virus

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Livestock deptt take steps to deal with congo virus

The Punjab Livestock department has restored inter-provincial check posts as per the direction of Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad in view

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Livestock department has restored inter-provincial check posts as per the direction of Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad in view

of increasing congo virus cases in Balochistan.

According to official sources here on Saturday, animals coming from other provinces were getting

permission to enter the province after anti tick spray.

Staff of the livestock department would remain present at check posts and awareness banners

regarding free spray had been displayed.

Relevant directors would be responsible for ensuring availability of medicines and anti tick sprays

at check posts.

Related Topics

Balochistan Punjab Congo From

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

10 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

10 minutes ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

10 minutes ago
 French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of Chin ..

French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of China

10 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

14 minutes ago
Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

13 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

13 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 c ..

Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 commences

13 minutes ago
 Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at D ..

Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at Distt Jail Kohat

13 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

13 minutes ago
 Croatian defence minister dismissed after car cras ..

Croatian defence minister dismissed after car crash

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan