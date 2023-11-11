Livestock deptt take steps to deal with congo virus

The Punjab Livestock department has restored inter-provincial check posts as per the direction of Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad in view

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Livestock department has restored inter-provincial check posts as per the direction of Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad in view

of increasing congo virus cases in Balochistan.

According to official sources here on Saturday, animals coming from other provinces were getting

permission to enter the province after anti tick spray.

Staff of the livestock department would remain present at check posts and awareness banners

regarding free spray had been displayed.

Relevant directors would be responsible for ensuring availability of medicines and anti tick sprays

at check posts.