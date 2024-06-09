Open Menu

Livestock Deptt Takes Solid Steps To Control Spread Of Diseases On Eid Ul Adha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Livestock Deptt takes solid steps to control spread of diseases on Eid ul Adha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Livestock Department on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak is taking solid steps to control spread of diseases.

The Commissioner had issued instructions for necessary measures to prevent the spread of diseases in view of the movement of animals on Eid-ul-Adha, the district administration spokesman informed.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to control Congo virus and other diseases.

Banners of free veterinary facilities were also being displayed at selected sale points, he said.

Mobile veterinary dispensaries of the Livestock Department were being deployed to ensure the supply of free medicines.

On the instructions of Engineer Aamir Khattak, the loudspeakers would be used to spread animal welfare awareness messages.

Livestock department was ensuring supply of anti-tick spray, antibiotic and other necessary drugs, he informed.

Solid steps were taken to ensure establishment of inter-provincial check posts, he said adding, inter-district check posts were also set up to complete the task of spraying animals to prevent them from Congo Virus and segregate sick animals.

He informed that special attention would also be given to the slaughterhouses and butcher shops.

On the directives of the Commissioner, the authorities would ensure attendance of the livestock staff and availability of required medicines and no cattle market would be set up near densely populated areas to ensure safety of human health, he added.

