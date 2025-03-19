Open Menu

Livestock Deptt Takes Strict Action Against Law Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Livestock deptt takes strict action against law violators

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Livestock Department Sargodha, under the leadership of Additional Director Dr Tanveer Kalyar, has made significant strides in enforcing government regulations and ensuring compliance with livestock laws.

According to a press release issued by the Livestock Department office,In a major step towards regulating artificial insemination practices, Deputy Director Livestock, Tehsil Sahiwal, Dr Sajid Mahmood Malik took action against an unregistered Artificial Insemination (AI) Technician under the Punjab Livestock Breeding Act and got registered a case against the accused.

Similarly, in Tehsil Kot Momin, Dr Ahmed Azeem Sardar, under the supervision of Deputy Director Dr. Arshad Iqbal, took strict legal action against the illegal slaughtering of a female animal.

The accused was promptly handed over to the police, and an FIR was lodged to deter further violations. Additional director Dr Tanveer Kalyar vowed to continue such actions to protect animal welfare and uphold livestock regulations across the region.

