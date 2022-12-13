UrduPoint.com

Livestock Deptt To Be Developed On Modern Lines: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Livestock Sardar Shahabuddin has said it is mission to develop the livestock department on modern lines under the vision of the Punjab chief minister.

The minister formally inaugurated a video conferencing system by pressing the button here on Tuesday.

He said the livestock department had crossed another milestone and became the only department to adopt video conferencing system in government departments.

He said the latest video conference system would prove to be very beneficial in monitoring departmental administrative matters and Online Conferencing System would also save 900 million rupees annually.

"Effective monitoring of staff and departmental services will pave the way for economic development of cattle ranch", Sardar Shahabuddin said.

With the help of modern system there would be better opportunity to evaluate the departmental performance, he added.

Secretary Livestock Muhammad Malik Bhalla, additional and deputy secretaries, director generalsand other officers participated in the ceremony through videolink.



