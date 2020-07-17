Livestock deptt to depute staff for checking Congo & other animal diseases: DC Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar has said special arrangements by the livestock department for deputing staff at cattle market would be ensured for checking against Congo and relevant animal diseases.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday, he said according to Guidelines issued by Sindh Home department, wearing of light colored clothes, shoes/socks,check if any ticks (that carry the virus),check animal at the time of buying and also later at home to see there were no ticks adding that during Qurbani cover nose and mouth so that blood splashed does not enter, after Qurbani keep the hide/skin of animal away from meat and meat cutting site, keep hands clean while handling meat and don't touch face without washing hands.

He said that district administration and local government department duly authorized might check the place at any time for compliance of the directions and SOPs issued by Government.