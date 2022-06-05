UrduPoint.com

Livestock Deptt To Provide 50 Cows To Farmers In Merged District Under AIP From Next Year: DG

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Livestock Deptt to provide 50 cows to farmers in merged district under AIP from next year: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Livestock (Extension), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Alamzeb Khan on Sunday said that the department would provide 50 cows to farmers on 50 percent owner's right under Accelerated Infrastructure Program (AIP) from next year.

He expressed these views while talking with farmers during his visit to Small Scale Dairy Farms at district Bajaur. He was accompanied by the Deputy Director Livestock (Extension) merged districts and the Deputy Director Planning.

Dr Alamzeb met with dairy farmers and listened to their problems.

The dairy farmers demanded an increase in the number of cows from 5 to 10 or 15 so that they could produce maximum dairy products.

DG Livestock said that the department had taken pragmatic steps to improve beef and milk productivity. He said that the purpose of his visit was to resolve the problems confronted by dairy farmers in merged districts.

He also directed the staff of Livestock (Extension) district Bajaur to provide livestock health services to the farmers at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

19 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

19 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.