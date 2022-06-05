Livestock Deptt to provide 50 cows to farmers in merged district under AIP from next year: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Livestock (Extension), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Alamzeb Khan on Sunday said that the department would provide 50 cows to farmers on 50 percent owner's right under Accelerated Infrastructure Program (AIP) from next year.

He expressed these views while talking with farmers during his visit to Small Scale Dairy Farms at district Bajaur. He was accompanied by the Deputy Director Livestock (Extension) merged districts and the Deputy Director Planning.

Dr Alamzeb met with dairy farmers and listened to their problems.

The dairy farmers demanded an increase in the number of cows from 5 to 10 or 15 so that they could produce maximum dairy products.

DG Livestock said that the department had taken pragmatic steps to improve beef and milk productivity. He said that the purpose of his visit was to resolve the problems confronted by dairy farmers in merged districts.

He also directed the staff of Livestock (Extension) district Bajaur to provide livestock health services to the farmers at their doorsteps.