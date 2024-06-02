Livestock Deptt to take solid steps to control spread of diseases on Eid ul Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Livestock Department on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak is finalizing all the arrangements to control spread of diseases.

The Commissioner had issued instructions for necessary measures to prevent the spread of diseases in view of the movement of animals on Eid-ul-Azha, the district administration spokesman informed.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to control Congo virus and other diseases.

Section-144 would be imposed to control illegal sale points. Banners of free veterinary facilities would also be displayed at selected sale points. mobile veterinary dispensaries of the Livestock Department would be deployed to ensure the supply of free medicines.

On the instructions of Engineer Aamir Khattak, the loudspeakers would be used to spread animal welfare awareness messages.

Livestock department would ensure supply of anti-tick spray, antibiotic and other necessary drugs.

Solid steps would be taken to ensure establishment of inter-provincial check posts 10 days before Eid ul Azha, he said adding, at least ten days before Eid-ul-Azha, inter-district check posts would also be set up to complete the task of spraying animals to prevent them from Congo Virus and segregate sick animals.

He informed that special attention would also be given to slaughterhouses and butcher shops.

On the directives of the Commissioner, the relevant authorities would ensure attendance of the livestock staff and availability of required medicines and no cattle market would be set up near densely populated areas to ensure safety of human health, he added.