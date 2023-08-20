Livestock Deptt unveils guidelines for safeguarding cattle during possible floods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Anticipating the looming threat of floods along the Sutlej River, the Livestock Department in Jalalpur Pirwala has sprung into action by establishing flood relief camps. With dedicated teams to administer vaccinations to small and large ruminants and poultry, the Livestock Department is leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding the region's animals, said Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid here Sunday. These teams are also engaging with cattle breeders, disseminating crucial information on flood prevention strategies, he told.

Dr. Jamshed Akhtar stated that he himself visited flood-prone areas within Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala. During interactions with cattle breeders, he emphasized the importance of vaccinations, seeking their insight on the matter.

Dr. Jamshed Akhtar further stressed that prudent actions are paramount to ensure sustained livestock production and well-being during flood situation.

Among his recommendations were mandatory vaccinations for all animals and poultry, along with the urgent need to relocate livestock to safer grounds before the flood. Additionally, he emphasized securing adequate fodder and wheat hay supplies to sustain the animals through the crisis. To mitigate the potential impact of harsh weather, he underscored the significance of implementing effective measures to shield cattle.

With these comprehensive steps, the Livestock Department of Jalalpur Pirwala aims to not only protect the livelihoods of cattle breeders but also minimize the overall repercussions of the imminent flood on the region's precious livestock population", said Jamshaid.