Livestock Deptt UoA To Produce Dairy Products At Commercial Level: Dr Sohail

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:38 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Livestock Management, Breeding and Genetics Department of University of Agriculture Peshawar has converted University Dairy Farm to Livestock Research Breeding Farm with a view to produce the dairy products at commercial level.

Chairman Livestock Management, Breeding and Genetics Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Sohail told APP on Friday that the department would soon start producing different dairy products at commercial level to earn revenue for the varsity.

He said that soon a company would be registered with the university that would produce its own certified products in collaboration with the department, adding that as per the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht the department would also do career counseling of the students in this field.

He said that the Livestock Management Department was already providing artificial insemination services and dairy products at local level but now it would start the activities at commercial level that would also provide services to the persons affiliated with the dairy business.

