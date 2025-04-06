Livestock Deptt up to counter Lumpy Skin Disease

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) After receiving the Lumpy Skin Disease alert, the Livestock Department has taken precautionary measures to prevent any possible risk. Check posts have been set up at the district's entry and exit points.

Director Livestock Rawalpindi, Dr. Naveed Sahar Zaidi said that all preventive measures were being taken to combat the disease by string checks through veterinary surveillance under the instructions of Secretary Livestock, Saqib Ali Ateel.

"The precautionary measures have been further tightened, the livestock staff in Rawalpindi have been performing their duties with full dedication since before the Eid", he said.

He said that no confirmed case of Lumpy Skin Disease has yet been reported in Punjab so far, however,

strict checks were being carried out on all entry points.

"All entry points have been instructed not to allow any infected animal to enter any district of Rawalpindi division", he said.

He further said that regular use of anti-infection spray was being done to prevent any possible spread of the disease.

Dr. Naveed urged the farmers and livestock keepers to follow safety measures, and immediately report any suspicious animal or disease to the nearest veterinary center.