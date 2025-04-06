Livestock Deptt Up To Counter Lumpy Skin Disease
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) After receiving the Lumpy Skin Disease alert, the Livestock Department has taken precautionary measures to prevent any possible risk. Check posts have been set up at the district's entry and exit points.
Director Livestock Rawalpindi, Dr. Naveed Sahar Zaidi said that all preventive measures were being taken to combat the disease by string checks through veterinary surveillance under the instructions of Secretary Livestock, Saqib Ali Ateel.
"The precautionary measures have been further tightened, the livestock staff in Rawalpindi have been performing their duties with full dedication since before the Eid", he said.
He said that no confirmed case of Lumpy Skin Disease has yet been reported in Punjab so far, however,
strict checks were being carried out on all entry points.
"All entry points have been instructed not to allow any infected animal to enter any district of Rawalpindi division", he said.
He further said that regular use of anti-infection spray was being done to prevent any possible spread of the disease.
Dr. Naveed urged the farmers and livestock keepers to follow safety measures, and immediately report any suspicious animal or disease to the nearest veterinary center.
Recent Stories
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UC Chairman distributes solar panels among deserving people3 minutes ago
-
109th session of AJK Islamic Ideological Council to be held on Apr 74 minutes ago
-
‘Tipsy’ arrested for causing hooliganism at Kacheri Chowk4 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM felicitates security forces for foiling infiltration on Pak-Afghan border4 minutes ago
-
Livestock Deptt up to counter Lumpy Skin Disease4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two gangsters4 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Zhob road mishap4 minutes ago
-
Role of sports highlighted44 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to sports for development, peace44 minutes ago
-
Body of missing child beggar found44 minutes ago
-
CM praises largest-ever operation to protect rare wildlife53 minutes ago
-
CM to launch Punjab’s first-ever talent hunt & youth internship program53 minutes ago