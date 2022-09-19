Livestock deptt vaccinated sheep, goats against intestine poisonous diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Livestock Department initiated a special vaccination campaign to save sheep and goats from intestine diseases across the district.

Under the special campaign, nearly one million animals will be vaccinated against intestine complications, especially enterotoxaemia.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhtar talking to APP maintained that rearing sheep and goats is a "Sunnah". Apart from this, it is also a profitable business.

So, it is important to protect these sheep and goats from infectious and deadly diseases.

For this purpose, sheep and goat breeders should regularly vaccinate sheep and goats against infectious diseases.

He added, pathogens present in fodder can produce toxic substances due to moisture and can lead to the spread of enterotoxaemia in sheep and goats. Therefore, sheep and goat farmers should be highly vigilant. They should keep observe their animals. In case, if their sheep/goats become sluggish, stop feeding and drinking water, feel fever and diarrhea, then the breeders should immediately contact veterinary doctors as these are symptoms of enterotoxaemia.

He however urged farmers to get their animals vaccinated against the intestine poisonous diseases as early as possible.