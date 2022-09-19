UrduPoint.com

Livestock Deptt Vaccinated Sheep, Goats Against Intestine Poisonous Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Livestock deptt vaccinated sheep, goats against intestine poisonous diseases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Livestock Department initiated a special vaccination campaign to save sheep and goats from intestine diseases across the district.

Under the special campaign, nearly one million animals will be vaccinated against intestine complications, especially enterotoxaemia.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhtar talking to APP maintained that rearing sheep and goats is a "Sunnah". Apart from this, it is also a profitable business.

So, it is important to protect these sheep and goats from infectious and deadly diseases.

For this purpose, sheep and goat breeders should regularly vaccinate sheep and goats against infectious diseases.

He added, pathogens present in fodder can produce toxic substances due to moisture and can lead to the spread of enterotoxaemia in sheep and goats. Therefore, sheep and goat farmers should be highly vigilant. They should keep observe their animals. In case, if their sheep/goats become sluggish, stop feeding and drinking water, feel fever and diarrhea, then the breeders should immediately contact veterinary doctors as these are symptoms of enterotoxaemia.

He however urged farmers to get their animals vaccinated against the intestine poisonous diseases as early as possible.

Related Topics

Business Water Lead Jamshed From Million

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

4 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

5 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.