Livestock Deptt Warns Farmers Not To Feed Harmful Sugarcane Press Mud To Animals

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The livestock department has strictly warned the farmers to avoid use of "press mud", a by-product of sugar mills, as animal feed because it is injurious to health of the cattle.

Sugarcane crushing season is in progress across the province.

Press mud contains bacteria, fungi and some other toxins, said Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid Akhtar while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

The press mud could cause various diseases in animals and even death of cattle.

He suggested farmers to use healthy food for nurturing of their animals. Animals are precious asset of the farmers, he noted. The use of healthy feed to them will surely offer them handsome profit. Similarly, it will also help improve country's livestock economy.

