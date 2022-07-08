(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Livestock Department (PLD) through its special camps set up at cattle markets and entry points of Rawalpindi division was trying to ensure availability of disease-free animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to Director Livestock department, Rawalpindi division, Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Chattha, the department had set up special veterinary medical camps at government approved cattle markets and entry check posts in Rawalpindi Division to ensure availability of disease-free animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

The veterinary camps were set up to facilitate the general public, animal sellers and the farmers for the treatment of sacrificial animals, he added.

The Director informed that eight special check posts were working in Rawalpindi division besides 21 inter-district checks posts, he added.

Total 27 veterinary medical camps were set up at sale points and nine medical veterinary camps were also set up in cattle markets of the division, he said adding, 288 officials of the department had been deployed who were providing medical facilities for treatment of animals besides carrying out spray to kill ticks.

The livestock department also continued its awareness campaign to sensitize farmers on how to protect their cattle from Lumpy Skin disease (LSD).

According to a PLD spokesman, Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Chattha had visited the check posts and cattle markets in different areas and reviewed the arrangements.

He appreciated the presence of the staff concerned and their performance as per the policy of the department, he added.

The Director had also directed that all possible precautionary measures should be adopted against Lumpy Skin disease.

The Director also met with farmers and animal sellers and got feedback on performance of the department and its services.

The farmers expressed their satisfaction over services being provided by the staff of the livestock department and appreciated several important steps taken by the department.

