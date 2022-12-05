UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Livestock development indispensable to meet the needs of milk and meat; Secretary Livestock

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development, Punjab Muhammad Malik Bhulla on Monday said that the development of livestock sector was indispensable to meet the needs of milk and meat in the country.

During a two-day visit to Barani Livestock Production Research Institute, Kheri Murat, he said that the use of modern research for the breeding of high-breed cattle was the need of the hour and the Punjab government would continue to take concrete steps to promote the livestock sector.

On the occasion, Director Barani Institute Kheri Murat Dr. Muhammad Aslam gave a detailed briefing about the Institute, presented the five-year review report and informed about the new goals.

The Secretary Livestock appreciated the Institute's performance and emphasized the need to speed up the research process.

He said that steps would be taken for the welfare of the staff and officers associated with livestock production and research.

Malik Bhulla also inaugurated the boys hostel Kheri Murat, constructed under the new development project and planted an Erocaria plant in the Bismillah Park.

Later, he inspected various departments and expressed interest in the breeding of "Dhanni" breed bulls and salt range sheep.

