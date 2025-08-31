Livestock DG Visits Flooded Areas
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Director General Livestock (Extension) Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, visited the flood-affected areas of Sambrial, Pasrur, and Bajwat, where he met with impacted livestock owners and reviewed ongoing relief operations. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Livestock, Dr. Muhammad Tanveer, along with other concerned officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr.
Ashraf stated that 21 veterinary camps have been established across District Sialkot, where 5,000 animals have been vaccinated and 4,175 animals treated. Additionally, two tons of fodder have been distributed in 1,000 bags to livestock owners in the flood-hit regions.
He noted that data on animal losses is being collected daily, and that compensation or relief will be provided in line with government policy. Dr. Ashraf also urged the public to reach out to the Livestock Department helpline at 0800-09211 for assistance or information.
