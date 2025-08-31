Open Menu

Livestock DG Visits Flooded Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Livestock DG visits flooded areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Director General Livestock (Extension) Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, visited the flood-affected areas of Sambrial, Pasrur, and Bajwat, where he met with impacted livestock owners and reviewed ongoing relief operations. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Livestock, Dr. Muhammad Tanveer, along with other concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.

Ashraf stated that 21 veterinary camps have been established across District Sialkot, where 5,000 animals have been vaccinated and 4,175 animals treated. Additionally, two tons of fodder have been distributed in 1,000 bags to livestock owners in the flood-hit regions.

He noted that data on animal losses is being collected daily, and that compensation or relief will be provided in line with government policy. Dr. Ashraf also urged the public to reach out to the Livestock Department helpline at 0800-09211 for assistance or information.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan