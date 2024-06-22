Livestock director visits veterinary hospitals

Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar visited veterinary hospitals in Faisalabad and Dijkot, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar visited veterinary hospitals in Faisalabad and Dijkot, here on Saturday.

He checked record of hospitals, presence of staff, cleanliness condition, Kisan Livestock Baithak, availability of medicines, vaccine, etc.

and directed the staff to complete vaccination of the animals before commencement of rains and monsoon.

He also interacted with the cattle farmers and took feedback about service delivery in the hospitals.

He assured them for provision of quality services in addition to guide them about care of the cattle and poultry.

Director RCCIB Dr Muhammad Wajid Arshad Khanand others were also present on the occasion.