Livestock Director Visits Veterinary Hospitals
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar visited veterinary hospitals in Faisalabad and Dijkot, here on Saturday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar visited veterinary hospitals in Faisalabad and Dijkot, here on Saturday.
He checked record of hospitals, presence of staff, cleanliness condition, Kisan Livestock Baithak, availability of medicines, vaccine, etc.
and directed the staff to complete vaccination of the animals before commencement of rains and monsoon.
He also interacted with the cattle farmers and took feedback about service delivery in the hospitals.
He assured them for provision of quality services in addition to guide them about care of the cattle and poultry.
Director RCCIB Dr Muhammad Wajid Arshad Khanand others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargarh
Football: Euro 2024 results
Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash
Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission
Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish practice
102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Depart ..
Tennis: Queen's ATP results
Two dead in Kenya youth protests
50,500 power theft cases registered this year so far
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance
Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated
Former French president Hollande says Macron ascendency 'is over'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargarh43 seconds ago
-
102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Department4 minutes ago
-
50,500 power theft cases registered this year so far4 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance9 minutes ago
-
Traffic Response Force inaugurated24 minutes ago
-
FAC arranges family culture festival24 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suspends Masti Khal membership for current session24 minutes ago
-
President Diplomat Business Club asks Pakistani tech businesses to join digital revolution25 minutes ago
-
Brick-kiln sealed for polluting environment24 minutes ago
-
Devcom-Pakistan launches ‘Masoor Rahi Cubism Award’ in memory of legendary artist30 seconds ago
-
CTD rounds up suspected financier of TTP from Jamshoro37 seconds ago
-
Efforts underway to counter climate change effects: Minister23 seconds ago