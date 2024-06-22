Open Menu

Livestock Director Visits Veterinary Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Livestock director visits veterinary hospitals

Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar visited veterinary hospitals in Faisalabad and Dijkot, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Livestock Director Dr Syed Nadeem Badar visited veterinary hospitals in Faisalabad and Dijkot, here on Saturday.

He checked record of hospitals, presence of staff, cleanliness condition, Kisan Livestock Baithak, availability of medicines, vaccine, etc.

and directed the staff to complete vaccination of the animals before commencement of rains and monsoon.

He also interacted with the cattle farmers and took feedback about service delivery in the hospitals.

He assured them for provision of quality services in addition to guide them about care of the cattle and poultry.

Director RCCIB Dr Muhammad Wajid Arshad Khanand others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Guide Rains

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargar ..

IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargarh

43 seconds ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results

Football: Euro 2024 results

44 seconds ago
 Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup cl ..

Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash

46 seconds ago
 Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commissi ..

Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission

48 seconds ago
 Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish ..

Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish practice

3 minutes ago
 102,816 emergency patients provided health facilit ..

102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Depart ..

4 minutes ago
Tennis: Queen's ATP results

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

4 minutes ago
 Two dead in Kenya youth protests

Two dead in Kenya youth protests

50 seconds ago
 50,500 power theft cases registered this year so f ..

50,500 power theft cases registered this year so far

4 minutes ago
 ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

9 minutes ago
 Former French president Hollande says Macron ascen ..

Former French president Hollande says Macron ascendency 'is over'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan