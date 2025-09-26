Livestock Director Visits Veterinary Hospital, Cattle Market In Chiniot
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Livestock Director Dr Nadeem Badar visited the flood relief camps, veterinary hospital and cattle market in district Chiniot on Friday.
He reviewed the arrangements at the Patriki and Mathrumah post-flood relief camps, checked the attendance of the staff and the health of the affected animals.
He directed that all possible facilities should be provided to the flood-affectees. Additional Director Livestock District Chiniot Dr. Atta Subhani and Deputy Director Livestock Tehsil Chiniot Dr.
Muhammad Wajid were also accompanied.
Later, Director Livestock also Civil Veterinary Dispensary Harsa Sheikha and inspected the OPD, staff presence and facilities.
Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar said that the top priority of the Livestock Department is the care of flood-affected livestock and provision of timely facilities to farmers.
He further said that vaccination campaigns and post-flood relief activities are continuously ongoing in flood hit areas across the division.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant smuggling, human trafficking
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GM of PTV Quetta center briefs MPAs on directive of Balochistan Assembly Speaker8 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews progress on heavy vehicle driving school at Manawan8 minutes ago
-
Livestock director visits veterinary hospital, cattle market in Chiniot9 minutes ago
-
Punjab expands free Wi-Fi service to 23 districts18 minutes ago
-
Population Welfare Dept organises awareness event, walk18 minutes ago
-
Ismail Raho sworn in as new Sindh Cabinet member28 minutes ago
-
U.S. Envoy strengthens trade & security ties during Karachi visit28 minutes ago
-
NPC holds Quran Khawani for deceased members, their relatives28 minutes ago
-
Tourism key to socio-economic growth, cultural harmony: NA Speaker28 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign to be launched in Usta Muhammad on October 13: DC29 minutes ago
-
Women MPAs delegation meets Governor KP38 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed, one injured in Mardan shooting38 minutes ago