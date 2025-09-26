Livestock director visits veterinary hospital, cattle market in Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Livestock Director Dr Nadeem Badar visited the flood relief camps, veterinary hospital and cattle market in district Chiniot on Friday.

He reviewed the arrangements at the Patriki and Mathrumah post-flood relief camps, checked the attendance of the staff and the health of the affected animals.

He directed that all possible facilities should be provided to the flood-affectees. Additional Director Livestock District Chiniot Dr. Atta Subhani and Deputy Director Livestock Tehsil Chiniot Dr.

Muhammad Wajid were also accompanied.

Later, Director Livestock also Civil Veterinary Dispensary Harsa Sheikha and inspected the OPD, staff presence and facilities.

Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar said that the top priority of the Livestock Department is the care of flood-affected livestock and provision of timely facilities to farmers.

He further said that vaccination campaigns and post-flood relief activities are continuously ongoing in flood hit areas across the division.