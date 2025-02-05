Livestock distributed ceremony held in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a historic step to uplift rural women by launching Rs. 2 billion initiative for free distribution of livestock assets among 11,000 divorced and widowed women in South Punjab.

In this connection, a special livestock distribution ceremony was held in Multan, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari. The event was attended by MPAs Salman Naeem, Nazak Kareem, Ahmed Hussain Dehar, Javed Ali Shah, Tariq Abdullah, Tariq Rasheed, and various party ticket holders, reflecting broad political support for the welfare initiative.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner announced that the distribution of free livestock assets, including cows and buffaloes, has begun across 12 districts of South Punjab. In the first phase, 401 women in Multan have already received livestock, enabling them to establish a stable means of livelihood. He said that by raising cows and buffaloes, disadvantaged women can achieve financial independence and improve their standard of living.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Salman Naeem praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for introducing a truly transformative welfare program, stating that past governments only made verbal commitments to women's rights without taking real action.

MPA Nazak Kareem added that this initiative will help uplift destitute women by providing them with the means to generate sustainable incomes.

During the ceremony, more than 400 deserving women were given free cows and buffaloes through draw system.

Women receiving livestock under the program expressed deep gratitude to Maryam Nawaz, acknowledging her efforts to support widows and divorced women in leading self-sufficient lives. This initiative was expected to make a lasting impact on rural communities, reinforcing Punjab’s commitment to women's empowerment and economic stability.