Livestock distributes 200 poultry units among public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Livestock Department on Wednesday distributed 200 poultry units among public through balloting in a ceremony held at civil veterinary hospital Raiwind.

A spokesperson for the Livestock department said that such ceremonies were held in five tehsils of district Lahore to sensitize the general public about the importance of a balanced diet and the use of protein and eggs in daily diet.

Livestock Additional Director Dr Zubair Ahmed Barri, Deputy Director Dr Muhammad MuddassarNadeem and others attended the ceremony.