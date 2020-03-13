UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Distributes 360 Poultry Units

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:08 PM

Livestock distributes 360 poultry units

As many as 360 poultry units comprising 4,320 poultry birds, were distributed in all four district of Faisalabad division during the current month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) -:As many as 360 poultry units comprising 4,320 poultry birds, were distributed in all four district of Faisalabad division during the current month.

Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar said here Friday that 90 poultry units were distributed in tehsil Toba Tek Singh, 50 in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, 40 in Samundri, 30 in Lalian, 30 in Bhowana, 40 in Athara Hazari and 50 in tehsil Ahmedpur Sial, district Jhang.

He said that one poultry unit consisted of five hens and one cock, and it is being distributed at subsidized rates of Rs 1,050 per unit.

