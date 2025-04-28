Open Menu

Livestock Dpt Setup 10 Flood Relief Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Livestock dpt setup 10 flood relief camps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Livestock department has setup 10 flood relief camps across key areas including Bhera, Sargodha, Shahpur, Kotmomin, Jhawarian, Sahiwal, and Gondalwala. These camps aim to protect livestock from the threat of disease outbreaks associated with flood conditions.

Talking to APP here on Monday,Additional Director Livestock, Dr.Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar said that the department, following the directives of the Punjab government,launched an extensive animal vaccination campaign across the district. The campaign, which was already underway, was scheduled to be completed by May 30-ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

“As part of the precautionary measures, a total of 761,603 animals have been vaccinated against hemorrhagic septicemia, a dangerous bacterial infection that often spreads during floods,” said Dr.

Kalyar.

He added that 519,559 animals were vaccinated against black quarter (blackleg), while 438,000 small animals,including sheep and goats,had received vaccinations against enterotoxemia.

Dr. Kalyar further shared that the total livestock population in the district includes 1,119,911 large animals (cows and buffaloes) and 465,532 small animals (goats and sheep).

He emphasized that the Livestock Department, under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, was working on a war-footing to mitigate any potential crisis during the expected flooding.

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

4 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

6 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

59 minutes ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

1 hour ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

1 hour ago
 TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

2 hours ago
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan