Livestock Employees Of NMD To Be Regularized

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The provincial government has decided to phase-wise regularise the services of contract employees of different departments including the employees of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department of erstwhile FATA associated with four ongoing projects.

The document of the act to regularise these employees was also submitted in the provincial assembly session for approval the other day.

According to the official sources, under the declaration of the document, the employees of Livestock and Dairy Development of four projects including the Integrated Livestock Development Merged Districts would be regularised in a phase-wise manner.

After the approval of the proposed law, a scrutiny committee under the headship of the Secretary will decide the eligibility and the time of the regularization of the contract employees.

After completion of the scrutiny procedure, notification regarding the regularization of the contract employees would be released.

