UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Establishes 36 Sites For Sale, Purchase Of Sacrificial Animals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:11 PM

Livestock establishes 36 sites for sale, purchase of sacrificial animals

The Livestock Department of Rawalpindi Division has set up 36 places for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals, besides establishing the checkposts and medical camps in the area that would ensure the implementation of corona prevention SOPs, inspection of cattle health and spraying of anti-ticks chemical on cattle

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Livestock Department of Rawalpindi Division has set up 36 places for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals, besides establishing the checkposts and medical camps in the area that would ensure the implementation of corona prevention SOPs, inspection of cattle health and spraying of anti-ticks chemical on cattle.

Director Livestock Rawalpindi Division Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said in a departmental briefing held here on Tuesday.

He said that all the facilities related to treatment of cattle and to identify other matters would also be available at cattle markets.

Nadeem Badar said that veterinary doctors and staff have been posted at check posts who will perform their duties in shifts.

Related Topics

Sale Rawalpindi Market All

Recent Stories

Marseille set to sign Argentina's Balerdi: reports ..

5 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company holds 200 electricit ..

5 minutes ago

Spain's Coronavirus Case Toll Up 400% Since Cancel ..

5 minutes ago

Corps Commanders' Conference reviews operational r ..

5 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Discussed 5G, Free Trade Deal During ' ..

9 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy releases his new song

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.