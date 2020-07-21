Livestock establishes 36 sites for sale, purchase of sacrificial animals

The Livestock Department of Rawalpindi Division has set up 36 places for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals, besides establishing the checkposts and medical camps in the area that would ensure the implementation of corona prevention SOPs, inspection of cattle health and spraying of anti-ticks chemical on cattle

Director Livestock Rawalpindi Division Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said in a departmental briefing held here on Tuesday.

He said that all the facilities related to treatment of cattle and to identify other matters would also be available at cattle markets.

Nadeem Badar said that veterinary doctors and staff have been posted at check posts who will perform their duties in shifts.