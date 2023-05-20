Livestock experts call for increasing meat production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Livestock experts Saturday stressed the need for increasing meat production in the country to meet future shortages in the country.

At present, they said 8 kg of meat per capita was available to common people in Pakistan, while Australians consumed 140 kg, Americans 90, British 85, and Germans 72 kg of meat per capita.

They said that the mentioned amount of meat includes 40% beef, 33% mutton, and 4% chicken meat.

Similarly, in Pakistan, beef was usually obtained from old animals whose nutritional value was very low.

The experts further said that in the climate of Pakistan, the daily supply of meat per person should be around 50 grams, in which around 25 grams of animal meat should also be available.

The nation was deprived of a fixed amount of food in the country, the population was increasing rapidly due to which urgent measures were needed to reduce the food shortage, they emphasized.