UrduPoint.com

Livestock Experts Call For Increasing Meat Production

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Livestock experts call for increasing meat production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Livestock experts Saturday stressed the need for increasing meat production in the country to meet future shortages in the country.

At present, they said 8 kg of meat per capita was available to common people in Pakistan, while Australians consumed 140 kg, Americans 90, British 85, and Germans 72 kg of meat per capita.

They said that the mentioned amount of meat includes 40% beef, 33% mutton, and 4% chicken meat.

Similarly, in Pakistan, beef was usually obtained from old animals whose nutritional value was very low.

The experts further said that in the climate of Pakistan, the daily supply of meat per person should be around 50 grams, in which around 25 grams of animal meat should also be available.

The nation was deprived of a fixed amount of food in the country, the population was increasing rapidly due to which urgent measures were needed to reduce the food shortage, they emphasized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage From

Recent Stories

Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswom ..

Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes viral

24 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainabl ..

ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainable beekeeping and honey product ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy i ..

UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy in Khartoum

1 hour ago
 Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati ..

Emirates Publishers Association showcases Emirati masterpieces at Al Madina Book ..

2 hours ago
 The Rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Opportun ..

The Rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Opportunities for Small Businesses in ..

2 hours ago
 Three soldiers martyred in attack on post in Zargh ..

Three soldiers martyred in attack on post in Zarghoon, Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.