Livestock Experts Urge Cattle Farmers To Protect Animals From Heat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Livestock experts have urged the cattle farmers to take precautionary measures to protect the cattle from the scorching heat, and they should not be deprived of water in hot weather.

Director Barani Livestock Production, Research Institute Dr Muhammad Aslam, said that special care was required during the ongoing heat wave in feeding the cattle as animals were also affected by extreme heat like human beings.

He advised the farmers to keep their cattle in shady places and bathe them twice in the morning and evening.

Dr Aslam informed that lactating animals required special care during summer, adding the cattle area should be well ventilated; otherwise, the cattle could be affected.

The Director said that green fodder was not available in the Pothohar region during this season, so cattle breeders should use silage and salt pans in animal fertilizer to compensate for the lack of salinity. In case of illness, the nearest veterinary hospital should be consulted, or the Livestock Department should call the Punjab helpline 9211 for guidance, he added.

