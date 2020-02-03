Livestock Expo-2020 will prove to be milestone for developing livestock sector : Abdul Bari Pitafi

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi has said the Livestock Expo-2020 will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and 10 which would prove to be a milestone for developing the livestock sector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi has said the Livestock Expo-2020 will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and 10 which would prove to be a milestone for developing the livestock sector.

While talking to the media at the site of the expo near Hatri bypass here Monday, Pitafi told that the corporate sector, livestock experts, farmers, investors, academia and other stakeholders would participate in the event.

He said by organizing Expo-2020 the Sindh Government wanted to create investment opportunities for livestock sector on national and international level which would help boost economy of the province.

He informed that livestock breeders, farmers, national and international researchers had been invited in the livestock expo.

"The Sindh Government is going to give a new policy about the livestock and the Expo-2020 will play an important role in this regard," he told.

The minister informed that besides exhibiting important breeds, the lectures would also be given about diseases of animals, their vaccination and other problems as well.

He said that the aim of organizing livestock expo was to make local livestock of Sindh market oriented.

Pitafi told that the government wanted to increase the livestock sector's growth by up to 8 percent.

He informed that all the livestock breeds of Pakistan including buffaloes, cows, goats, camels and other breeds would be exhibited in the expo.

Different companies will put up stalls of their products at the expo while horse race, birds and cattle shows would also be organized, he apprised.

For the children's entertainment play areas would be established, he added.

According to the minister, the police and other law enforcement agencies would provide foolproof security for the event.