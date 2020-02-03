UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Expo-2020 Will Prove To Be Milestone For Developing Livestock Sector : Abdul Bari Pitafi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:15 PM

Livestock Expo-2020 will prove to be milestone for developing livestock sector : Abdul Bari Pitafi

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi has said the Livestock Expo-2020 will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and 10 which would prove to be a milestone for developing the livestock sector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi has said the Livestock Expo-2020 will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and 10 which would prove to be a milestone for developing the livestock sector.

While talking to the media at the site of the expo near Hatri bypass here Monday, Pitafi told that the corporate sector, livestock experts, farmers, investors, academia and other stakeholders would participate in the event.

He said by organizing Expo-2020 the Sindh Government wanted to create investment opportunities for livestock sector on national and international level which would help boost economy of the province.

He informed that livestock breeders, farmers, national and international researchers had been invited in the livestock expo.

"The Sindh Government is going to give a new policy about the livestock and the Expo-2020 will play an important role in this regard," he told.

The minister informed that besides exhibiting important breeds, the lectures would also be given about diseases of animals, their vaccination and other problems as well.

He said that the aim of organizing livestock expo was to make local livestock of Sindh market oriented.

Pitafi told that the government wanted to increase the livestock sector's growth by up to 8 percent.

He informed that all the livestock breeds of Pakistan including buffaloes, cows, goats, camels and other breeds would be exhibited in the expo.

Different companies will put up stalls of their products at the expo while horse race, birds and cattle shows would also be organized, he apprised.

For the children's entertainment play areas would be established, he added.

According to the minister, the police and other law enforcement agencies would provide foolproof security for the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Hyderabad Bari SITE February Market Media Event All Government Race

Recent Stories

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

2 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

2 minutes ago

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

32 minutes ago

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.