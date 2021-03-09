"Livestock Expo-2021" Preparations Finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Preparations for the Live Stock Expo-2021 to be organized by Livestock and Fisheries Department in Hyderabad from March 13 to 15 are in the final stages.

Beside providing information on animals, birds and fish, the Expo would be the complete package of entertainment particularly for the families.

A meeting in this regard was held at the Hatri bypass ground on Tuesday where Expo is going to be organized.

Addressing the meeting, Director Animal Husbandry said people of Hyderabad would have the opportunity to get the information about live stock and enjoy complete family entertainment programmes.

He said that after the success of the first expo, the Sindh Livestock Department was going to organize the second three-day Livestock Expo, which would showcase rare breeds of buffaloes, cows, oxen, goats, sheep, rare species of birds and fish.

He said that the expo would not only be important for the livestock owners in promoting rare breeds of animals but also be useful for people from different walks of life, and it would also have a positive impact on the country's economy.

The Director Animal Husbandry informed that 93 stalls of various departments would be set up in the expo, beside entertainment for families and animal exhibitions, the seminars on various related topics, bird show, pet show, animal parade, flower show, Malakhara, Lucky Draw, play area for children, food court would also be arranged in the Expo, he informed.

The expo is being organized on a larger scale this year as compared to last year and models of ponds will be made to showcase different and rare species of fish while camel and horse race competitions would also be organized, he said.

On the occasion Director Animal Husbandry held a meeting with the Management and Stalls Committee and all the arrangements were finalized. He said that the Expo would help enhance the livestock and poultry industry.