Livestock Extension DG visits cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Livestock (Extension) Director General Dr Iqbal Shahid visited different cattle markets on Monday, which have been set up in the provincial capital for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals, and reviewed the arrangements.

According to official sources here, he also visited checkposts, established to protect animals from ticks.

The DG also checked presence of staff, availability of medicines and arrangements related to cattle markets.

Dr Iqbal Shahid directed the operation managers of cattle markets to ensure proper arrangements in the markets.

Livestock Lahore Division Director and Additional Deputy Directors also accompanied the DG.

The DG visited Shahpur Kanjra, NFC Bahria Town, LDA Avenue-I and Pine Avenue cattle markets.