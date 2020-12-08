UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Facilitates Farmers To Increase Meat, Milk

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Livestock facilitates farmers to increase meat, milk

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Livestock and Dairy Development Director Dr Khalil Ahmed has said that the department has successfully implemented programmes to provide facilities to farmers to increase meat and milk production.

He said, in a briefing regarding ongoing projects of the department, that 3,000 units of chickens and hens had also been distributed in Gujranwala at a discount price of only Rs 1,050 per unit for the promotion of domestic poultry.

Dr Khalil Ahmed said fresh milk was being delivered to people's homes at cheap rates daily in Kamunke and Wazirabad tehsils.

He said that there were ample opportunities for development in the livestock and the Punjab government was providing all possible facilities to farmers.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Gujranwala Price Wazirabad All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 584 recove ..

1 minute ago

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

26 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

8 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

8 minutes ago

Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.