Livestock facilitates farmers to increase meat, milk

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Livestock and Dairy Development Director Dr Khalil Ahmed has said that the department has successfully implemented programmes to provide facilities to farmers to increase meat and milk production.

He said, in a briefing regarding ongoing projects of the department, that 3,000 units of chickens and hens had also been distributed in Gujranwala at a discount price of only Rs 1,050 per unit for the promotion of domestic poultry.

Dr Khalil Ahmed said fresh milk was being delivered to people's homes at cheap rates daily in Kamunke and Wazirabad tehsils.

He said that there were ample opportunities for development in the livestock and the Punjab government was providing all possible facilities to farmers.