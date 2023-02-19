Livestock farmers advised to adopt modern techniques for increasing milk yield

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The livestock farmers should adopt the modern techniques of farming to increase their milk yield and to compete in the market, said a livestock expert.

Talking to APP, District Director Livestock Department Dr Anwaar said the survival of small farmers was becoming difficult as they were hesitant in adopting modern ways of farming.

He was of the view that either the farmer himself should be a technical person or he should "take guidance and help of our department." The livestock department was providing free of charge services to the farmers, including treatment, vaccination, and improvement of breeds. Besides, he said, the farmers could also contact us to take guidance about reducing their cost of production and feeding.

Dr Anwaar mentioned that the production cost of milk was about Rs 95 per liter for small farmers while the big farmers were producing the milk at around Rs 65 per liter, "and the selling price in the district is Rs 120 per liter.

" In these circumstances, he said, the survival of farmers who were doing paid labour based farming became difficult.

He pointed out that the recent floods in the area also badly affected the milk production in the district which reduced to 90,000 liters per day from 140,000 liters per day.

Dr Anwaar said the farmers should focus on improving their breeds, hay, and silage by providing a suitable environment to their cattle, which would help increase the milk yield. Besides, he said, the farmers should remain in regular contact with the livestock department to take guidance on different diseases and vaccinations.