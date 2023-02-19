UrduPoint.com

Livestock Farmers Advised To Adopt Modern Techniques For Increasing Milk Yield

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Livestock farmers advised to adopt modern techniques for increasing milk yield

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The livestock farmers should adopt the modern techniques of farming to increase their milk yield and to compete in the market, said a livestock expert.

Talking to APP, District Director Livestock Department Dr Anwaar said the survival of small farmers was becoming difficult as they were hesitant in adopting modern ways of farming.

He was of the view that either the farmer himself should be a technical person or he should "take guidance and help of our department." The livestock department was providing free of charge services to the farmers, including treatment, vaccination, and improvement of breeds. Besides, he said, the farmers could also contact us to take guidance about reducing their cost of production and feeding.

Dr Anwaar mentioned that the production cost of milk was about Rs 95 per liter for small farmers while the big farmers were producing the milk at around Rs 65 per liter, "and the selling price in the district is Rs 120 per liter.

" In these circumstances, he said, the survival of farmers who were doing paid labour based farming became difficult.

He pointed out that the recent floods in the area also badly affected the milk production in the district which reduced to 90,000 liters per day from 140,000 liters per day.

Dr Anwaar said the farmers should focus on improving their breeds, hay, and silage by providing a suitable environment to their cattle, which would help increase the milk yield. Besides, he said, the farmers should remain in regular contact with the livestock department to take guidance on different diseases and vaccinations.

Related Topics

Price Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

4 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

12 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

13 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

13 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.