'Livestock farmers being facilitated'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Livestock department is taking effective measures to provide better facilities to livestock farmers in the division.

In this regard, the quality of services of veterinary institutions is beyond expectations.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said this while reviewing the facilities available at various veterinary institutions on Wednesday.

He asked the officers to keep in close contact with the livestock farmers for redressing their issues. He also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements in the institutions and said that a clean environment should be maintained at all times.

The Livestock Director said that the process of inspection of institutions would continue.