Livestock Farmers Call For Addressing Their Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Livestock Farmers Welfare Association here on Thursday urged the government to address their concerns and said that the ill-planning of concerned authorities has negatively impacted the interest of livestock farmers.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar Press Club, livestock farmers alleged that ill planning has created insecurity among the stakeholders associated with the livestock sector.

They said that all the tenders and projects of the livestock sector have been stopped while the discontinuation of funds has increased the problems of merged area farmers.

Livestock farmers said that vaccines of mouth and food diseases and medicines used in breeding were not available which has put the future of farmers in jeopardy.

They also demanded an inquiry and threatened to go for legal option if tendering and projects of livestock were not resumed.

