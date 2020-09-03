Livestock farmers demand increase in milk price

Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded increase in official rate of milk in proportion with hike in prices of essential commodities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded increase in official rate of milk in proportion with hike in prices of essential commodities.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, President Livestock Farmers Association, Asif Awan and other office bearers said in the prevailing circumstance when prices of every thing were increasing, it has become impossible for them to sell milk on official rate of Rs.

80 per kg.

They said animal food including fodder and grass has registered a 100 increase in price while the price of milk is the same which is impossible for them to maintain.

Asif said in this regard instructions were also issued by courts, but district administration is not implementing such.

Livestock Farmers demanded that price of cow milk should be increased from prevailing Rs. 80 to Rs. 120 while the price of milk of buffalo be increased to Rs. 150 per kg.