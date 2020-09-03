UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Farmers Demand Increase In Milk Price

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:26 PM

Livestock farmers demand increase in milk price

Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded increase in official rate of milk in proportion with hike in prices of essential commodities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded increase in official rate of milk in proportion with hike in prices of essential commodities.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, President Livestock Farmers Association, Asif Awan and other office bearers said in the prevailing circumstance when prices of every thing were increasing, it has become impossible for them to sell milk on official rate of Rs.

80 per kg.

They said animal food including fodder and grass has registered a 100 increase in price while the price of milk is the same which is impossible for them to maintain.

Asif said in this regard instructions were also issued by courts, but district administration is not implementing such.

Livestock Farmers demanded that price of cow milk should be increased from prevailing Rs. 80 to Rs. 120 while the price of milk of buffalo be increased to Rs. 150 per kg.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same Price Buffalo From

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

15 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

15 minutes ago

Empowered, effective mechanism must for Karachi Tr ..

3 minutes ago

Rosneft to Sue Yonhap Over Reports on Alleged Deli ..

3 minutes ago

French Police Dismantle Drug Camp in Northeast Par ..

3 minutes ago

German Police Find Bodies of 5 Children in Town of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.