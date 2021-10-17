Livestock farmers seek participation in Dubai Expo as official delegates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Livestock Farmers' Welfare Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has called for inclusion of their body to form a joint committee for participation in Dubai Expo to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for investment with Dubai based local and international companies in agriculture and livestock sector.

Talking to APP, Imran Inam, an office bearer of the association said that a formal letter has also been written to the Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz for the purpose.

He said that the association with 6000 registered members with its geographical presence throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged districts (NMDs) has acknowledged the role and efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the agriculture and livestock sector development that has always been appreciated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and activities of the provincial government have been highlighted as precedents in other provinces.

The association is showing expression of interest and requests for inclusion of its members in planning, management and participation at Dubai Expo as livestock of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mainly consist of buffalo, cattle, sheep, goat, mules, fisheries and poultry.

The sector has a huge export potential as the international Halal food market generate a large demand. KP has an additional advantage of having Afghanistan and Central Asian States in the neighbourhood, which have large market for Halal food items in livestock origin.

He said that that there are strong viable investment opportunities in UAE in dairy farming, poultry, meat and fisheries and can give high returns to the investors.

Fisheries resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are immense which include cold, semi cold and warm water fisheries. Pakistan's major buyers for livestock are China, Thailand, Malaysia, middle East, Sri Lanka and Japan.

The meat and milk of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is preferred internationally especially UAE and Gulf due to its organic natural taste and flavour.

He said that major potential sector for investment fruit vegetable processing, fruit/vegetable packing , ice cream and other milk by-products, feed mills, establishment of large-scale slaughterhouses, development of disease free zone at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, production of veterinary vaccine against prevalence disease through bringing investment from Dubai Expo as the association in collaboration with Agriculture & Livestock Department will pitch these projects for investment in the province that will surely boost the economy and will bring much needed foreign investment to our province.

The association, he said is confident that participation in Dubai Expo will enable them to give exposure to private sector through participation of Livestock Farmers' Welfare Association for learning about new technology and international value addition practices that will be replicated in both agriculture and dairy sectors on return to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The association further said that they are in contact with different private companies of agriculture and livestock sector at Dubai, so if the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provide facilitation to them to participate in the expo as official delegates will bring fruitful results in terms of investment to the province.