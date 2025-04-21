Livestock farmers urged to maintain scientific records, ensure hygiene

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Additional Director Livestock and Dairy Development Department Sialkot Dr. Muhammad Waseem has advised livestock farmers and animal rearers to maintain scientific records of their animals in order to increase meat and milk production, improve animal fattening, and protect livestock from all kinds of diseases.

During a meeting with local livestock farmers, he emphasized the importance of cleanliness in animal enclosures to prevent harm to animals kept for milk and meat production. He said that Sialkot district has a large number of livestock farms where cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats, and other animals are being reared to maximize dairy and meat output.

Dr. Waseem urged farmers to consult with the department and ensure timely vaccinations of their animals as per schedule to prevent contagious diseases. He also stressed that newly purchased animals should be kept in isolation for at least 10 to 15 days before being introduced to the main herd to avoid spreading infections.

Furthermore, he instructed farmers to take appropriate measures to protect animal shelters from the extreme heat of summer, ensuring the well-being of the livestock.