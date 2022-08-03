UrduPoint.com

Livestock Farmers Warn Of Increase In Lumpy Skin Infection Among Animals In KP

Published August 03, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :President Livestock Farmers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Awan has warned that the prevailing lumpy skin disease is spreading alarmingly and affecting large number of animals in the province.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Asif Awan stressed the need for declaring emergency in the province for treatment and protection of livestock from the outbreak of viral infection.

The Livestock department should take measures on war footing for vaccination of animals for protection and treatment of infected cattle, Asif added.

He said if destruction of the outbreak continued, it would render dairy farm owners with enormous losses, forcing them to starvation and stopping of business.

A large number of people associated with livestock and dairy farm business have already been affected due to mortality of animals, reduction in prices of cattle and drop in consumption of meat and milk in the country.

The KP government, he added, should take notice of threats posed by lumpy skin disease to animals and dairy farmers and issue instruction for taking measures on war footing for containing of the contagious disease.

He also demanded establishment of monitoring units at entry points of all the districts for checking of all in and out going animals.

Meanwhile, an official of Livestock and Dairy Development Department has informed APP that the number of infected animals due to lumpy skin disease in KP has reached to 34415.

Sharing the data compiled on August 2. 2022, he said around 1480 number of cattle die because of this viral disease while around 571983 number of animals are vaccinated so far.

Around 3127006 number of animals have been sprayed with insecticides along with 442385 number of premises and vehicles, he added.

