Livestock Flood Relief Camps Fully Functional In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 11:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar on Saturday said that livestock flood relief camps

were fully functional across the division.

He visited flood relief camps at Ghari Bund, Harmal Pur, Kot Kahra, 18 Hazari, Jabwana and Garh Maharaja in Jhang in addition to low-lying villages near riverine belt of Chenab River.

He reviewed ongoing operations and interacted with the livestock farmers to assess their problems

on the ground.

He said that flood relief camps set up by the Livestock Department in all four districts of the division, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, are fully operational and providing round-the-clock treatment, vaccination, medicines and fodder for cattle in flood-hit areas.

He said that livestock experts stationed at these camps are not only treating sick animals but also administering preventive vaccinations to protect them from possible post-flood diseases.

The green fodder and feed supplements are also being supplied to livestock owners to ensure that animals do not suffer from food shortages in the flood-affected zones, he added.

The director Livestock with additional directors and deputy directors of all four districts is conducting regular inspections of relief camps and flood-affected areas to ensure timely provision of facilities and address the grievances of livestock farmers without delay.

