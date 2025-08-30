Livestock Flood Relief Camps Fully Functional In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 11:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar on Saturday said that livestock flood relief camps
were fully functional across the division.
He visited flood relief camps at Ghari Bund, Harmal Pur, Kot Kahra, 18 Hazari, Jabwana and Garh Maharaja in Jhang in addition to low-lying villages near riverine belt of Chenab River.
He reviewed ongoing operations and interacted with the livestock farmers to assess their problems
on the ground.
He said that flood relief camps set up by the Livestock Department in all four districts of the division, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot, are fully operational and providing round-the-clock treatment, vaccination, medicines and fodder for cattle in flood-hit areas.
He said that livestock experts stationed at these camps are not only treating sick animals but also administering preventive vaccinations to protect them from possible post-flood diseases.
The green fodder and feed supplements are also being supplied to livestock owners to ensure that animals do not suffer from food shortages in the flood-affected zones, he added.
The director Livestock with additional directors and deputy directors of all four districts is conducting regular inspections of relief camps and flood-affected areas to ensure timely provision of facilities and address the grievances of livestock farmers without delay.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elder brother of DG FDA passes away2 minutes ago
-
Wasa directed for full-capacity pumping after rain2 minutes ago
-
SU strengthens collaboration with Elementary Colleges for academic reforms2 minutes ago
-
Livestock flood relief camps fully functional in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad administration in full action for rapid flood relief2 minutes ago
-
GDA chief reviews key development projects in Gwadar12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 15 criminals,recover hashish,gutka in separate operations12 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM orders strict monitoring of barrages, embankments1 hour ago
-
Govt to ensure wheat availability after flood: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Gov’t to act against riverbank encroachments: Musadik Malik2 hours ago
-
Governor stresses urgent need for dams, supports flood relief efforts2 hours ago
-
Floods submerge 2,038 villages in Punjab, affect 1.5m people : senior minister2 hours ago