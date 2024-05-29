Open Menu

Livestock, Health Department Abbottabad Establishes Tick Dusting Veterinary Pickets

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 09:01 PM

To curb the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha which causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks, Livestock, and Health Department Abbottabad on Wednesday have established Tick dusting veterinary picket at Animal market Havelian, Chamba at the entry and exit point of the district Abbottabad

The staff of Veterinary Hospital Havelian including Assistant Veterinary and six others would perform the duty for 24 hours.

The veterinarians are performing duties in the tick dusting camp in six hours shift and spraying the sacrificial animals those are coming from Punjab and rest of the country for sale in district Abbottabad.

In-charge Havelian veterinary Hospital Dr. Bilal informed media, that this camp would continue till Eid-ul-Azha while our teams would start working in the sacrificial animal markets of the district and spray the animals before Eid and would also provide other medicines for animals.

