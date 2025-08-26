Livestock internship initiative launched in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a livestock internship program has been launched in Gujrat to provide practical training and job opportunities for veterinary graduates and paraveterinary staff.

According to an official spokesperson, veterinary graduates participating in the program will receive a monthly stipend of Rs60,000, while paravets will be paid Rs40,000.

The initiative aims to strengthen veterinary services in the region and support livestock farmers by ensuring better animal healthcare. Interested candidates can submit their applications until August 31, 2025.