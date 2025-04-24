Livestock Lodhran Gets Two Ultrasound Machines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Two ultrasound machines reached the tehsil headquarters veterinary
hospitals in Lodhran which would help to diagnose various
diseases in animals.
Additional Director Livestock Dr Allah Bachaya while inspecting the ultrasound machines
thanked the Punjab government and said cattle farmers could get diagnose various diseases
into the animals free of cost.
He said that the project concerned was executed successfully in Livestock history.
