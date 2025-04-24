Livestock Lodhran gets two ultrasound machines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Two ultrasound machines reached the tehsil headquarters veterinary

hospitals in Lodhran which would help to diagnose various

diseases in animals.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Allah Bachaya while inspecting the ultrasound machines

thanked the Punjab government and said cattle farmers could get diagnose various diseases

into the animals free of cost.

He said that the project concerned was executed successfully in Livestock history.