Livestock market closed down for violating Corona SOPs

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday got the Maweshi Mandi (Weekly livestock market) of Islamkot sealed for violation of government prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SPOs) for Coronavirus containment.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Kabeer Shah said that corona-cases were surfacing in Tharparkar and to control the spread of COVID-19 SOPs must be implemented. The ADC warned that action would be taken on violation of SOPs according to law.