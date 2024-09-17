Livestock Minister Congratulates Muslims On Eid Milad-un Nabi
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar congratulated Muslims on occasion of celebration of Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWS) on Tuesday.
In his congratulatory message on the occasion of the Eid Milad –un Nabi (PBUH) that this day is a special blessing and greatness for Muslims because on this day, mercy of the world, Hazrat Muhammad came to the world.
He said that the life, morals and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a beacon for us. And we can achieve success in this world and hereafter by implementing their teachings in our lives.
The Provincial Minister said that the teachings of Prophet are a message of peace, love and justice for humanity by adopting which we could bring positive change in the world.
He appealed to all Muslims to celebrate this auspicious day with determination to follow the Prophet's life and Islamic principles.
In the end, Provincial Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the opportunity to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and guide us to live according to Islamic principles so that we could be successful in this world and the hereafter.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AUP arranges ceremony in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal58 seconds ago
-
CS Sindh plants tree to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)1 minute ago
-
Faithful celebrate Eid Milad with religious reverence in Sialkot1 minute ago
-
Exemplary arrangements made on Eid Milad: Azma11 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh leads Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Thousands to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi in Sukkur21 minutes ago
-
Minister expresses dissatisfaction at 9th class results21 minutes ago
-
DC visits jail, DHQ hospital, child centre21 minutes ago
-
Main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) culminates peacefully amid tight security21 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Milad celebrated in Faisalabad31 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Tank31 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations illuminate country with unity, devotion31 minutes ago