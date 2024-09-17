Open Menu

Livestock Minister Congratulates Muslims On Eid Milad-un Nabi

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Livestock Minister congratulates Muslims on Eid Milad-un Nabi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar congratulated Muslims on occasion of celebration of Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWS) on Tuesday.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of the Eid Milad –un Nabi (PBUH) that this day is a special blessing and greatness for Muslims because on this day, mercy of the world, Hazrat Muhammad came to the world.

He said that the life, morals and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a beacon for us. And we can achieve success in this world and hereafter by implementing their teachings in our lives.

The Provincial Minister said that the teachings of Prophet are a message of peace, love and justice for humanity by adopting which we could bring positive change in the world.

He appealed to all Muslims to celebrate this auspicious day with determination to follow the Prophet's life and Islamic principles.

In the end, Provincial Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the opportunity to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and guide us to live according to Islamic principles so that we could be successful in this world and the hereafter.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Guide Muslim All Love

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

5 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

5 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

12 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

22 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan