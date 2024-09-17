Livestock Minister congratulates Muslims on Eid Milad-un Nabi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar congratulated Muslims on occasion of celebration of Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWS) on Tuesday.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of the Eid Milad –un Nabi (PBUH) that this day is a special blessing and greatness for Muslims because on this day, mercy of the world, Hazrat Muhammad came to the world.

He said that the life, morals and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a beacon for us. And we can achieve success in this world and hereafter by implementing their teachings in our lives.

The Provincial Minister said that the teachings of Prophet are a message of peace, love and justice for humanity by adopting which we could bring positive change in the world.

He appealed to all Muslims to celebrate this auspicious day with determination to follow the Prophet's life and Islamic principles.

In the end, Provincial Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us the opportunity to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and guide us to live according to Islamic principles so that we could be successful in this world and the hereafter.