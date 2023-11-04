Open Menu

Livestock Minister Pays Surprise Visit To Veterinary Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 09:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Provincial Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad paid a surprise visit to Civil Veterinary Hospital Kacha Khooh, Department of Livestock Dairy Development, Khanewal, and inspected working of staff and their outdoor activities.

He also inspected the cold chain system for vaccine storage and checked the temperature of the refrigerator.

He also checked stock of medicines at the centre and discussed with officials performance of the hospital and staff.

Director General South Punjab Mahmood Ijaz briefed the provincial minister about the departmental affairs. He said the centre was providing animal treatment facilities, vaccination of animals against different diseases. He said farmers were educated about health and better growth of their cattle-heads.

The provincial minister expressed his satisfaction and said that he would continue visiting veterinary hospitals for improving their performance.

