Livestock minister reviews PAITS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Thursday reviewed Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System (PAITS) and said that database system of animals should be prepared like that of NADRA.

He presided over a meeting of Livestock and Dairy Development here.

He said that Livestock department should implement Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System across the province.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed that the department had presented a proposal of one mobile bus service.

Meeting told that portable Ultrasound, portable x-ray, examination table, medicine supply rack, vaccine bank, veterinary equipments and facility of diagnostic tests were available.

Surgical table, anesthesia equipment and allied veterinary equipments were also available in surgical section, meeting told.

It was further told in the meeting that mobile bus hospital would be a helpful tool for model mobile veterinary service delivery.

The department would carry out registration of animals in phases.

The Livestock minister said that farmers should be provided proper guidelines regarding DFC and PAITS.

Livestock Extension Director General Muhammad Iqbal Shahid and other officers were also present.