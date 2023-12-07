Livestock minister stresses adopting e-radio

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 09:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said that there is a need to adopt e-radio in accordance with the modern age requirements.

He was presiding over a meeting, which reviewed setting up of Livestock radio station, here on Thursday. He said that Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) should set up e-radio immediately. He said the PITB should prepare a list related to basic structure of the radio, and stressed need for providing services through 9211 mobile application, whereas farmers feedback application system should also be launched.

He further said that e-radio services should be linked with social media page.

Ibrahim Hassan said that a survey should be carried out to know which method was good for farmers to access information, adding that content should reached in all districts of Punjab. There was a need to adopt toll free Kisan line option, he added and said that farmer application should be made to benefit growers.

The meeting participants told the minister that 9 programmes of Livestock were being broadcast on different radio channels and every month broadcasting schedule was formulated.

