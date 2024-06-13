Livestock Minister Terms Central Budget As People-friendly
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Farms Bakht Kakar on Thursday termed the Federal government's budget as people-friendly and balanced.
Talking to APP, he said that government employees lauded the federal budget announcement of 25 percent increase in salaries, despite the difficult economic conditions. The federal government has tried to provide relief to every class, he added.
The provincial minister said that despite the IMF's direction, the federal government presented a balanced budget, which is a good practice, adding that a huge amount was being spent on pension support.
The government would bring reforms in this regard, he said.
The government is privatizing the sectors that was not producing results and generating income.
He said that the salary increase would give relief to the salaried and middle class. The government employees are happy with the salaries increase announcement and this initiative of the government has been well appreciated by the general public.
